'1,858 black fungus cases, 686 active as on Aug 5'

New Delhi: The national capital has so far recorded 1,858 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, 686 of which were active as on August 5, the Delhi health department said on Sunday.

It said in a statement that the city has been allocated a total of 51,540 vials of Amphotericin-B for the treatment of the disease, out of which 42,960 vials "have been received and distributed to hospitals, and 8,080 vials are awaited".

"(The) Government of India has now discontinued the allocation and directed all State Governments to procure Amphotericin B Injection from the manufacturers directly as per their requirement," the statement said.

The Delhi government has also procured 26,700 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B and 25,000 vials of Amphotericin B Lipid Complex, it said.