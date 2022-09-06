17-yr-old apprehended for killing father in Delhi

New Delhi: A 17-year-old youth was apprehended for allegedly killing his father in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Tuesday.



According to police, the incident took place on August 22 when the victim, who was in the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), arrived home in an inebriated condition and began abusing his wife.

When the youth intervened, he was kicked by the victim -- Bansi Lal (42) -- and sustained an injury on the head. He retaliated and beat his father with a wooden rolling pin causing multiple injuries to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Lal was taken to the northern railway hospital in Paharganj around 4 pm and declared dead after 15 minutes, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim was an alcoholic.

The post-mortem report suggested that the body had 19 injuries, including multiple bruises and fractures in the ribs. The cause of death was combined effect of intra cerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock, the officer said.

A murder case was registered on Sunday and the juvenile was apprehended the following day while the weapon of offence was seized, police added.