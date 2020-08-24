17 arrested for flouting COVID-19 curbs in Noida & Greater Noida

Noida: Seventeen people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, challans were issued to owners of more than 1,600 vehicles while 10 vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 7,077 cases of the novel coronavirus including 43 deaths, according to official

figures.