16-year-old boy stabbed to death by two juveniles following quarrel
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two juveniles following a quarrel between them in outer Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.
The deceased used to work in a garment shop and his friend, who is an eyewitness and rushed him to the hospital, has an eatery shop, they said.
Once the juveniles are apprehended, the motive behind the quarrel that led to the stabbing will be clear, police said. The deceased and the two juveniles hail from the same locality, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said information was received on Thursday from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital about the admission of an person with to stab injury.
"The police reached at hospital and found that the 16-year-old boy was admitted in the hospital with an alleged history of assault and was found unfit for statement," the official said.
His friend, who admitted him to the hospital, said a quarrel took place between the victim and one of the accused who took out a knife and stabbed the boy. Both the accused escaped from the spot thereafter, he said.
The boy died during treatment, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lankan court bars Rajapaksa brothers from leaving country15 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India seeks 5 cr free Covishield doses from GAVI15 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Zubair gets bail, court says 'voice of dissent is necessary'15 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Such notices issued for years: Birla after Oppn criticises move as...15 July 2022 7:40 PM GMT
5 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Delhi's Alipur15 July 2022 7:39 PM GMT