'158 quintal wheat procured at MSP in Delhi'

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has purchased 158 quintal wheat at Minimum Support Price (MSP) from farmers since April 1 and has already cleared online payments of Rs 3 lakh 13 thousand, FCI Delhi Region General Manager Rajiv Puri said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The FCI statement follows Delhi Government's Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai's claims that the Food Corporation has not opened a single counter for wheat procurement in Delhi, yet it has made false claims of purchasing the crops on MSP rates from April 1 this year.

FCI has opened three fully functional purchase centers at APMC Najafgarh Mandi, Food Storage Depot Narela (adjacent to Narela Mandi) and Food Storage Depot Mayapuri from April 1 onwards. FCI offers an MSP of Rs 1,975 per quintal as per Central Government norms. Refuting Rai's allegation, Puri said that Delhi's Government's Joint Director (Agriculture) AP Saini was present with senior FCI officials when the wheat was purchased.

Narela resident Dayanand, Sukhbir Singh of Panna village and Ladpur resident Subhash Chandra were the three farmers from whom FCI procured wheat and made payments, Puri said.

Puri also said that the Delhi Government has consistently been refusing the Food Corporation's repeated requests for information such as purchase targets, number and name of mandis.

Puri also said that the Delhi Government has stopped issuing Girdawari (an essential document of record) to farmers since the last two years, and even refused to issue replacement certificates upon his personal request.

"In a March 24 meeting, JD (Agriculture), Delhi government has shown its inability to implement the Online Procurement Portal due to time constraint and it was mutually decided to open three purchase centers at FSD Narela, FSD Mayapuri and APMC Najafgarh Mandi. It was decided that the Procurement will be carried out on the basis of physical documents for which Farmers have to submit Aadhar Card, Land Record, Girdawari, Bank Details etc.".

"In order to ensure the genuineness of farmers, it was mutually decided that farmers will produce the certificate issued by Competent State Authority mentioning about land details, agricultural produce along with the production. However, instead of providing the same to farmers, the Joint Director (Agriculture) requested for exemption of Khasra-Girdawari".

A request was also sent to the Delhi Government to kindly issue Girdawari/Certificate to the farmers for smooth procurement operations, but to no avail.