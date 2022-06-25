1,447 new cases, one more death; positivity rate drops to 5.98%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.



These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

The city had recorded 928 coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a week, with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three fatalities, on Wednesday.

It was for the first time after June 13 that the capital had logged less than 1,000 cases in a day. Delhi had reported 614 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.06 per cent on June 13.

Of the 9,496 beds in city hospitals, only 279 are occupied, up from 265 a day ago, while the beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

With a surge in COVID-19 infections in Delhi, hospitals are also witnessing a slight increase in admissions, but most of these patients, doctors say, have co-morbid conditions.

The number of active COVID-19 cases on Friday decreased to 5,507 from 5,755 the previous day, according to the data. As many as 3,790 patients are under home isolation, up from 3,564 on Thursday, while there are 322 Covid containment zones in the capital, up from 309 the previous day.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 1,060 new Covid cases and six deaths, the highest in over four months, while the positivity rate had risen to 10.09 per cent. This was the highest case positivity rate recorded in the national capital since January 24, when 11.8 per cent of the people tested had turned out to be positive.

Also, the single-day death toll of six was the highest since February 13, when 12 people had succumbed to the viral infection.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP came into force in August last year, stipulating measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for the locking and unlocking of various activities.

Experts have said people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation season are the main reasons behind the latest upward trend in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.