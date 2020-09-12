1,348 residents of illegal colonies got ownership through web portal: DDA

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Friday said that a total of 1,348 residents of unauthorised colonies had been granted ownership rights through their online portal, which has so far received 26,705 applications, of which 1,342 were rejected for not conforming to PM-UDAY regulations.



The authority added that it had now activated Common Service Centres to aid residents filing for ownership rights. According to the DDA, four Processing Centers have been made operational for the scheme in Pitampura, Dwarka, Hauz Khas, Rohini and Lakshmi Nagar. Three more will come up in Pitampura, Dwarka and Lakshmi Nagar in the next 15 days.

In addition to DDA's 28 help desks, residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi can now also walk into their nearest Common Services Centers (CSC) to apply for ownership rights to their property, or to file replies to the Deficiency Memos issued. "Almost 1400 Common Service Centers (CSCs) have been integrated by the DDA with PM-UDAY scheme," DDA said.

Meanwhile, the DDA has also initiated the process of interacting with Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) to prepare the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs. As part of the process, a series of discussions and consultations have

already been held with various stakeholders and civil society groups to seek inputs from the people of Delhi that will help drive the agenda for the Master Plan.

DDA further said that a second meeting with RWAs will be over Planned Plotted Residential Colonies (including Pre- 1962 rehabilitation colonies) of Delhi NCT on September 17.

Few examples of plotted colonies in Delhi include Karol Bagh, Lodhi Estate, Yamuna Vihar, Preet Vihar, etc.