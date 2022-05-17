13-year-old forced to work as domestic help rescued: DCW
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday rescued a 13-year-old orphan girl from a house in northwest Delhi's GTB Nagar who was being inhumanely treated and forced to work as a domestic help, it said in a statement.
The women rights body received the information through an anonymous source on its helpline 181. The caller said that the girl was being ill-treated and beaten up regularly by the family, it said.
Upon receiving the call, a DCW team, along with police, immediately reached the spot for rescuing the girl, but faced resistance from the family who tried to conceal the matter, the DCW said.
The girl, who is from Uttarakhand, informed the DCW that she has two sisters and that she was forced to work as a domestic help in Delhi for the past four years without any payment, the statement said.
The victim also said that she was only nine years old when her employers brought her to Delhi. Since then, they did not allow her to meet her family, the DCW said. Even when her mother died two years ago, she was not allowed to go to her native place, it said.
According to the statement, the DCW is in the process of sending a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate registration of FIR and arrests in the matter.
The Child Welfare Committee should work on wage recovery and rehabilitation of the girl, it said.
