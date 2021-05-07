1.3 lakh people in 18-44 age group vaccinated in three days: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said around 1.30 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.



He also said the entire population of the capital can be vaccinated in three months, but only if adequate doses are available.

"In the last three days, around 1.3 lakh people (in the 18-44 age group) have been vaccinated. I hope more will be vaccinated in the coming days. We want to increase the scale of vaccination, but there is a problem vaccine is in short supply," he said during a virtual press conference.

The chief minister said more than 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far. Of this, 28 lakh have taken the first dose, and over 7.5 lakh have taken both the doses, he said.

The chief minister requested all those aged above 18 to take the jabs compulsorily.