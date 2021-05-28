1,072 new cases, 117 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate at 1.53%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 117 more COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases are below 1,500.

The number of deaths reported on Thursday (117) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had reported 112 fatalities.

The national Capital had recorded 1,491 cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 2.14 per cent.

A total of 70.068 tests were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, about 80 per cent of traders in the national Capital want the Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with "stringent conditions", a new survey has said.

Conducted by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a traders body in Delhi, the survey's respondents included nearly 560 organisations across various industries including, hotel and restaurant, as well as beauty and wellness associations in the Capital.

The Delhi government's current lockdown is scheduled to continue till May 31. As on May 26, there are over 19,148 active cases in Delhi, and the positivity rate has dipped below two per cent.

"Among these 560 organizations, around 450 said since the number of corona cases and infection rate in Delhi is decreasing, the time has come to allow markets and factories to open from June 1.

"Some associations said the lockdown should be extended by one week, said CTI treasurer Sudhir Jain.

Charting the various suggestions made by the traders on the unlock, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said while some associations suggested opening of markets on an "odd-even basis", others recommended different timings for retail and wholesale markets.

About 60 per cent of the traders said the metro train service should be resumed to prevent traffic on the roads, but the majority of them, about 80 per cent, want markets should be sanitised, he added.

The Delhi government on Thursday also set up a 13-member committee to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Another eight-member expert committee has been set up to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

Both the committees will be chaired by IAS officer Satya Gopal, ACS (Power) and Nodal Officer (COVID-19).