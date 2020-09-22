1,000-acre land picked for film city near Jewar airport

Greater Noida: Stepping up towards the success of the dream project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop country's "biggest" film city, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has sent a proposal to state government notifying land for the development of film city.



The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan.

"All the three authorities- YEIDA, Greater Noida and Noida were directed to look for suitable land in their respective areas to develop the film city. While performing our part, we have identified around 1,000 acres of land in sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway which can be used for development of the project. A proposal regarding our action plan has been sent to the state government on Sunday for further considerations," Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA told Millennium Post.

Bhatia further informed that the area falling under YEIDA has vast potential for such projects keeping in mind the upcoming Jewar Airport while the land earmarked by authority for developing film city has in vicinity commercial belts, industrial area, metro connectivity, expressways and other such factors favouring the production hub. He said that the expansion of Yamuna Expressway authority master plan-II till Raya near Mathura will also be a driving factor towards development of the project.

"The land which has been notified by authority is 6 kms away from Jewar airport and is near to the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. All such facilities like hotels, pub, commercial belts, posh locations will be available in nearby sectors 29, 30 and 33. Once the proposed Jewar International Airport also becomes operational, the film city project will wear wings of development and will be a location which can be easily accessible by multiple modes of transport," Bhatia added.

While speaking over the development of Jewar International Airport, Bhatia told Millennium Post that a concessionaire agreement with Zurich International Airport AG for development of airport project will be signed in the second week of October.

Similar to YEIDA, the Noida authority also notified around 500 acres land for film city sent in sectors 162,164,165,166 of Noida. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority said that around 200 acres of land is already available with the authority and rest is yet to be purchased.