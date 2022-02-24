100% digital delivery of services before August, L-G informed

New Delhi: The Delhi government is expected to achieve 100 per cent digital delivery of its services before August, officials informed Lt Governor Anil Baijal during a review meeting of the scheme on Wednesday.



Currently, 425 services of departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government are available digitally. In May last year, there were only 122 such services, said an official present at the meeting.

During the review meeting, the need to integrate all services being provided digitally on a single platform to ensure easy access by the citizens was emphasised, he said.

"In the last review meeting held on January 14, the L-G had directed officials that the entire exercise of digital delivery of services be completed within August 15, marking 75 years of Independence," the official said.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the secretary of the IT department and other heads of departments were present at the review meeting.

The officials assured that the goal of 100 per cent digital delivery of services will be achieved before August, the official said. The LG had started regular monitoring of digital delivery of services from April 2017. The exercise gained momentum during the pandemic when delivery of services, without physical contact and movement became a necessity, he added.