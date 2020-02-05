10 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
New Delhi: At least 10 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India.
According to northern railway officials, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express was delayed by 3 hours and 15 minutes, followed by Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express running behind schedule by 3 hours.
Even Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was delayed by 2 hours and 45 minutes, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath and Ghazipur-Anand Vihar Terminal Express running behind schedule by 2 hours and 30 minutes.
The Chennai-New Delhi GT Express was delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express was running behind schedule by 2 hours.
