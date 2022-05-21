1 killed, 2 hurt after wall collapses in Dwarka: Officials
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.
Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.
While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said.
The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.
The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.
According to police, a caller informed them about the incident and said some people were trapped under the rubble.
A police team reached the spot and found a labourer got buried, a senior police officer said.
Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh (50) of Sector-17 Dwarka, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit (72) of Vikas Vihar, the contractor for the job, the police said.
