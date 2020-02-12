1 held for firing at AAP MLA in Delhi

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at the convoy of the newly elected AAP legislator Naresh Yadav in southwest Delhi when he and his supporters were returning home after visiting a temple, killing a party volunteer. Police said that personal enmity was the reason behind the incident and attackers were not targeting the MLA.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer killed in the incident has been identified as Ashok Mann while the accused has been identified as Dharmender, alias Kallu. "Last year, just before Diwali, the two (Mann and Dharmender) fought over some issue. Around 15 days ago, they again fought. It is suspected that Dharmender fired at Mann due to personal enmity," a senior police officer said. Three people have been mentioned as suspects in the FIR.

The firing incident took place at Kishangarh village late on Tuesday night. Sources said seven rounds were fired at the MLA's convoy. Another person injured in the incident has been admitted to a hospital. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said that they have arrested the accused in the case. "During questioning accused claimed he had personal enmity with Maan," he said. The police are also scanning the records of a few people in the case.

Naresh Yadav, who was accompanied by volunteers, was returning from a temple visit from Mehrauli when the incident happened. Naresh Yadav had won from Mehrauli assembly seat. The MLA said that the incident was really unfortunate. He doesn't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle he was in was attacked. "I might have been killed anyone can be injured in the firing. Police should inquire properly," Yadav said, adding that he did not have any personal enmity with anyone.

"Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav was attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," AAP tweeted. Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge, added that the miscreants in another car opened fire on the MLA's convoy near Fortis Hospital.