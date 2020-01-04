1 dead after roof of building collapses in Uttam Nagar
New Delhi: A 47-year-old woman died and eight others, including five children, were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Uttam Nagar area here on Saturday, officials said. According to the Fire Department, they received information about the incident at around 3.00 pm following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The roof of the first floor made from 'kota' stone had collapsed, they said, adding that nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital. The victims were identified as Dulari Devi (47), Rakhi (30), Dharminder (30), Akhil (3), Sonam (12), Kannu (8), Akansh (6), Sanjeev (11) and Rani (30), they said.
Devi died in the hospital, while the other victims sustained minor injuries, police said. They said two brothers Musafir and Vijay used to live on the first floor of the building as tenants since March, 2019.
The owner of the building, identified as Girdharilal Kataria, retired from BSES in 2012 from the post of Assistant Security Officer, police added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Attack on Nankana Sahib: SGPC to send 4-member team to Pak4 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Man lodged in Assam detention camp dies4 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Delhi likely to receive rainfall from Monday4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Delhi govt-run schools hold 'mega PTM'4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Kota: Cong does damage control as Central team begins4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT