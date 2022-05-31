With only 10 applicants so far, govt extends scheme till June 30
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended for the third time the deadline to submit applications under the production-linked incentive scheme for specialty steel till June 30, 2022.
Till now only 10 applications have been received from the players looking to invest under the Rs 6,322-crore scheme which was launched in July last year.
Initially, March 29 was the last date for manufacturers to apply for the benefits under the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme for speciality steel. It was later extended till April 30 and again to May 31, 2022.
However, the latest extension has come without any modifications.
"...the undersigned is directed to convey... to further extend the last date for receipt of applications for the PLI scheme for specialty steel from 31.5.2022 to 30.6.2022. The application window will be kept open up to 30.6.2022," according to a steel ministry notification.
Replying to a question related to the modifications, a senior government official said that a meeting of the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGS) is yet to be held on the subject, post which a decision will be taken.
Last year in October, Union steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh had said a meeting of EGS will be called to address the issues of the companies looking to invest under the PLI scheme for specialty steel.
On July 22 last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in the country.
