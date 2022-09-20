With 'Help India Eat Better' framework, ITC takes nutrition-first approach

New Delhi: In line with its credo of Nation First – Sab Saath Badhein, multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited has committed to contribute significantly to the Prime Minister's 'Poshan Abhiyaan' by adopting a 'Help India Eat Better' framework that focuses on a 'Nutrition-First' approach. As part of its continued and dedicated efforts in this area, the Company is commemorating the 'Poshan Maah' (National Nutrition Month) throughout September with a slew of multidimensional initiatives to promote the importance of nutrition and wellness among its employees, consumers, civil societies and other stakeholders.



As highlighted by ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri in his AGM address this year, nutrition has been identified as a key focus area of the ITC Next strategy. As a part of this strategy, ITC Foods' "Help India Eat Better" framework has been crafted with a 4-pillar strategic model that focuses on: 1) Development of 'good-for-you' value-added product portfolio, 2) Developing Sustainable Food Systems, 3) Supporting Healthy Communities and 4) Enhancing Consumer & Employee Awareness.

Commenting on ITC's recent initiatives in nutrition, Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods, ITC Ltd, said, "Given the changing lifestyle habits and nutritional preference of consumers, ITC's Foods Division has undertaken efforts to deliver healthier value-added food offerings, by leveraging the Company's deep R&D capabilities as well as its institutional synergies. We believe that given our strengths in science-based, consumer led product development, sustainable agri value chains and a strong community-based ecosystem, we can contribute meaningfully in supporting the Government's initiative of a 'Suposhit Bharat'. As the nation celebrates 'Poshan Maah' throughout September, we once again reiterate our commitment to deliver superior nutritional solutions for India aided by our 4-pillared 'Help India Eat Better' framework."

Leveraging ITC's agri sourcing capabilities, cuisine expertise of ITC's hotel chefs and the platforms of Nutrition and Wellness at ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC), a 'Good for You' portfolio has been developed that aims to enhance the nutrient value of products to address concerns arising out of anaemia, digestive health, diabetes, immunity, lactose & gluten intolerance and so on.

ITC's food products such as Aashirvaad multi-grain atta, millet-based Nature's Super Foods and the Sunfeast Farmlite range of biscuits provide the goodness of fibre to aid digestive health. Enhancing consumer awareness on such issues, a dedicated content marketing platform 'Happy Tummy' has been created by brand Aashirvaad with blogs, expert videos, nutritionist consultations and high fibre recipes. ITC's nutrition portfolio also includes Sunfeast Protein Shake, B Natural Nutrilite ABC beverage that focuses on immunity, fortified micronutrient rich +F range of milk and atta, among others. The Company has also introduced sustainable plant-based protein offerings under the ITC Master Chef Incredible brand.

Supporting the nation's aspirations of 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat', ITC has recently launched Project 'Samposhan' under its social investment programme in the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh to help address the challenge of high incidence of anaemia in adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women.

To celebrate 'Poshan Maah' in the month of September, the Company has embarked on an array of multi-faceted initiatives including creation of wide-spread awareness on nutrition through posters, quiz contests, videos, employee helplines, as well as communication on portal and ITC e-Store - its own D2C e-commerce platform.

ITC has been strongly supporting FSSAI's 'Eat Right India' movement to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all. Already, 9 factories of ITC Foods have obtained the coveted 'Eat Right' Certificate from FSSAI. The Business has also put in place robust food safety standards, policies and guidelines, which help craft high-quality and nutritious food offerings for Indian consumers.