WEF prepares for Davos meet next month

New Delhi: The World Economic Forum's 2022 annual meeting in Swiss ski resort town Davos next month is expected to be attended by over 300 public figures, including heads of state and government from across the globe, while nearly 100 business and political leaders from India are also likely to be present at the week-long congregation of rich and powerful from around the world.

The annual summit, which was originally scheduled to be held in January but had to be postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the deadly Covid-19 virus, will start on May 22 and will continue till May 26.

The meeting will be held under the theme of 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies' and the organisers expect it to "offer time and space for meaningful, in-person exchange that has been impossible on this scale since the onset of the pandemic".

"More than 2,000 participants, including global leaders from business, media and civil society, will contribute their expertise and insights to over 400 sessions. The meeting will also convene 300 public figures, comprising heads of state and government and heads of international organizations as well as ministers of foreign affairs, economy, finance, trade, energy and a range of additional portfolios from G7, G20 and other relevant economies," the WEF said in an update.

Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation, has been hosting its annual meeting in Davos every January for nearly 50 years, but it could not take place in a physical format in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the 2022 edition had to be postponed from January to May.

The participants already registered from India include a large number of CEOs and other public figures.

These include Adani Group's Gautam Adani, Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani and his two children Isha and Akash, Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj, Aditya Birla Group's Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons' N Chandrasekaran, Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry, HCL Tech's Roshni Madar Malhotra, Infosys's Salil Parekh, Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, ReNew Power's Sumant Sinha and Tata Steel's T V Narendran.

Besides, some chief ministers and union ministers from India are expected to participate, while there are expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also visit Davos again to attend the high-profile annual summit, which could be the first event of this scale attended by international leaders from all sections of the society including from the government, business and civil society sides.