Voter's authentication in electoral rolls using Aadhaar as per Aadhaar Act: MoS IT
New Delhi: The authentication of voters in electoral rolls using Aadhaar identity platform is provided as per the relevant provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that data within the voter ID database cannot interact with data across databases linked to Aadhaar thereof.
"The authentication of voters in electoral rolls using Aadhaar identity platform is provided as per the relevant provisions of sections 4 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 (as amended).
"Further, as per the provisions of sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the Aadhaar Act, the Aadhaar number of a resident can be used, after taking his/ her consent, only for the purposes as informed to the resident," the minister said.
In response to a question on whether data within the voter ID database can interact with data across databases linked to Aadhaar thereof, Chandrasekhar said, "No Sir".
When asked if the government has investigated potential misuse of Aadhaar data for any purpose and the profiling thereto, Chandrasekhar said that no incidence of misuse of Aadhaar data and profiling thereto has come to the notice of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
