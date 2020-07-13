Voda Idea moves telecom tribunal over Trai's objection on priority plan

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea on Monday approached the telecom tribunal TDSAT against the sectoral regulator Trai's missive to put on hold its plan that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, according to sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the telecom operator has filed a petition in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), challenging Trai's move and has requested for an early hearing on the matter.

On Saturday, Trai had asked Vodafone Idea as well as Bharti Airtel to put on hold specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, as the regulator questioned the telcos on whether network preference to specific customers came at the cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also asked the two operators to withhold the specific plan in the interim period while the issue is being examined.

The regulator had written to the two operators — Airtel and Vodafone Idea — over the weekend questioning them about their individual plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users. Trai questioned the priority being given to high-paying customers in those specific plans. The regulator asked the operators how they are protecting the interest of other general subscribers.

An email query sent to Vodafone Idea on its appeal in the TDSAT did not elicit a response. Under Trai's scanner is Vodafone Idea (VIL) postpaid plan, REDX, promising up to 50 per cent faster data speed, besides other benefits and privileges.

A VIL source, who did not wish to be named, had said on Sunday that the company was taken aback at Trai's letter over the weekend asking it to block the plan without any opportunity to respond on an important matter such as tariff.

The company source had then said that the REDX plan was filed with Trai in November 2019 and further modifications to the plan were, once again, duly filed in the month of May 2020.