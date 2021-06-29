United orders 270 jets to replace old ones

Washington: United Airlines said Tuesday that it is ordering 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 Airbus planes so it can replace some of its aging planes and grow after the pandemic eases. At list prices, the deal would be worth more than $30 billion, although airlines routinely get deep discounts, sometimes more than half, according to analysts. United declined to disclose terms.

It is one of the largest orders ever for commercial planes and underscores that airlines see a recovery underway and expect to return to the profitability they enjoyed before the pandemic crushed air travel more than a year ago. It is also, of course, a major boost for the world's two main aircraft makers, especially Boeing.

The Chicago-based company saw orders plummet after Max jets were grounded following two deadly crashes. The pandemic has hurt sales too.

Boeing needs to play a bit of catch-up," and so it likely gave United a steep discount, said George Dimitroff, analyst with Ascend by Cirium. From here forward, pricing will get firmer," Dimitroff said.

"I think that United is probably taking advantage of the last of the good pricing." United claims the orders will create 25,000 jobs over several years, although executives did not describe how they arrived at that figure.