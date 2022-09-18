ULIP to be developed as part of logistics policy

New Delhi: An unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) will be developed as part of the national logistics policy to help different government and private agencies; shippers, service providers enable information exchange on a real time basis in a confidential manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector and bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit.

Development of ULIP is one of the eight interventions proposed under the comprehensive logistics action plan, through the policy will be implemented.

"This platform will be utilised by various government and private agencies, service providers, shippers, consignees etc. to enable information exchange on a real/near real time basis amongst all stakeholders in a confidential manner," according to an e-book of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

It said that ULIP will address the challenges of delayed processes and manual activities in India's logistics sector and will be a game changer for the Indian logistics landscape.

The other interventions proposed include Standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards; Logistics Human Resources Development and Capacity Building; state engagement; export-import logistics; Service Improvement framework; Sectoral Plan for Efficient Logistics; and Facilitation of Development of Logistics Parks.

NICDC's (National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) Logistics Data Bank Project has been leveraged to develop unified logistics interface platform.

It is in line with the overall objective of PM GatiShakti which aims at breaking individual silos, promote integration among various ministries and create a single window thus bringing efficiency and transparency in the logistics industry and thus making India cost competitive.

Unified logistics interface platform is an open-source platform which works on a request and response-based system that integrates multiple systems of different stakeholders, it said.

The platform is a three tier structure comprising Application Layer, Governance Layer and Presentation Layer.

The policy has also proposed to establish a Services Improvement. Framework for Improving regulatory interface to enable seamless handshaking between logistics sectors, promote standardization, formalization, and inter-operability, streamline fragmentation in documentation, formats, and processes, reduce gaps in any existing regulatory

architecture.