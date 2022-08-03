Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake in Zomato for $373 million
Mumbai: Ride-hailing app Uber is selling off its entire holding in Indian food delivery company Zomato for at least $373 million (Rs 2,939 crore) through a block deal of shares, merchant banking sources said on
Tuesday.
The development comes on a day when the Zomato scrip witnessed a nearly 20 per cent surge to close at Rs 55.60 apiece on the BSE.
The sources said the offer price range for the deal to be carried out on Wednesday will be between Rs 48-54 per share.
At the lower end of the band, which is a 13.6 per cent discount to Tuesday's close, the total money to be raised through the sale comes at Rs 2,939 crore ($373 million), the sources said.
Bofa Securities is the sole book runner for the block deal.
The offer size represents 7.8 per cent of the overall outstanding shares for the company, which has had a volatile movement on the bourses since debuting last year.
When contacted, an Uber India spokesperson declined to share any details.
It can be noted that Uber picked up the stake in Zomato after the latter acquired its local food business Uber Eats in an all stock deal in 2020.
Later, Zomato listed on the bourses and the stock had been under selling pressure for the past few weeks till the news of halving of losses and business reorganisation heightened buyers' interest in Tuesday's trade.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Adani Green Energy logs net profit of Rs 214 crore in April-June...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
'Govt not planning to introduce Bill to facilitate privatisation of...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Sitharaman defends handling of inflation2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED raids National Herald office, other locations2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT