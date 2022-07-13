Twitter sues Musk to force him complete $44 billion takeover
San Francisco: Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the 44 billion acquisition of the social media company.
Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company. The chair of Twitter's board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.
Twitter's lawsuit opens with a sharply-worded accusation that Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.
Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away, the suit says.
The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.
Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter said last month that it was making available to Musk a fire hose of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.
