Twitter rolls out Twitter Circle for sharing thoughts with smaller group

New Delhi: Microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced it is now rolling out Twitter Circle - a feature that lets users share their thoughts with a smaller group, up to 150 people.

Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and the web.

"Committed to doing more to empower people to use the service on their own terms, Twitter is now rolling out Twitter Circle - a feature that lets you share your thoughts with a smaller group, up to 150 people," the statement by the microblogging platform said.

The new feature would allow users to build closer, deeper connections with followers "without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline".

"You choose who's in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you've added can view, reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the circle. People in your circle will see a green badge under Tweets sent to the group. These Tweets cannot be Retweeted," the statement informed.

Twitter General Manager, Consumer and Revenue Product, Jay Sullivan said: "We want to help people break the ice, feel more comfortable Tweeting, and have a way to communicate more privately with people they choose".

"We built Twitter Circle with this in mind, and after testing and feedback, we're releasing Twitter Circle to everyone. We will continue to build a healthier, more enjoyable Twitter so that everyone can join the public conversation on their own terms," said Sullivan.