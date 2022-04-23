Twitter bans ads against science on climate change

berlin: The popular social media platform Twitter says that it will no longer allow the advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus

on climate change, echoing a policy already in place at Google.

"Ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the company said in a statement outlining its new policy on Friday.

There was no indication that the change would affect what users post on the social media site, which along with Facebook has been targeted by groups seeking to promote misleading claims about climate change.

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed a deal requiring big tech companies

to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

The popular social media platform Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations its users engage in, including from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The United Nations-backed the science panel's reports on the causes and effects of climate change provide the basis for the international negotiations to curb climate change.

The company already has a dedicate climate topic on its site and has offered what it described as pre-bunks during the last year's United Nations climate conference to counter the misinformation surrounding the issue.