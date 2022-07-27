Trai seeks views on reduction of telecom licence entry fee
New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday floated a consultation paper on reducing entry fee for telecom licences and clubbing of financial and performance bank guarantees.
At present, there is a different entry fee charged for unified telecom licences and licences for virtual network operators.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on reducing the entry fee and making it uniform for all kinds of permits.
The DoT in its letter dated March 3 also asked Trai to give its recommendation on merging of financial bank guarantees and performance bank guarantees and prescribing a single bank guarantee for each permit.
The Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) for the auction of spectrum 2022 does not prescribe any bank guarantee to secure installment payments.
Among various aspects on the subject, Trai has sought views on justification to continue with the practice of the bank guarantee in various licences, practice that should be followed to secure the government dues and performance of service providers, justification for merging the two bank guarantees etc.
As part of the telecom reforms announced in September 2021, the DoT has already reduced bank guarantees by 80 per cent for all licences.
The regulator has set August 23 as the deadline for comment on the paper and September 6 for counter comments.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Oppn parties allege 'intensifying misuse' of probe agencies by govt26 July 2022 8:19 PM GMT
77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt26 July 2022 8:18 PM GMT
'GST complicated, uniform tax system not right for India'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
It's been real privilege to work with you as your Prime Minister: PM...26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT
'I will not join any other political party'26 July 2022 8:17 PM GMT