Top US diplomat meets biz leaders, entrepreneurs in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: US Mission India Charg d'Affaires, Patricia Lacina met with business leaders and entrepreneurs in Bengaluru to underscore the strong US-India economic and commercial ties.
Joining the Charg in Bengaluru were US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin and Director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan.
At a reception for commercial and business leaders on Wednesday, Lacina acknowledged the immense contributions of over 650 US companies in Bengaluru that employ tens of thousands of people in the formal sector.
Lacina applauded their immense contribution to the US-India bilateral relationship not only through their economic ties and investments, but also through corporate social responsibility initiatives and a commitment to the development of employee skills.
She noted, "This year, as our two countries commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations and trusted partnership, we celebrate a US-India partnership defined by President Biden recently as a deep connection between our people ties of family, of friendship, and of shared values.' It is because of these shared values that US and Indian firms work so well together, forging a path for innovation and prosperity."
Dr Panchanathan visited Bengaluru to expand upon the strong partnership within the fields of science and technology.
A Chennai native and graduate of the Indian Institute of Science, Dr Panchanathan is in India to announce NSF funding for 35 collaborative research projects between US and Indian university laboratories.
Dr Panchanathan also delivered the Dr M A Govind Rau Founder Memorial Lecture at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.
Lacina used the occasion to mark the arrival of the new Counsellor for Commercial Affairs Carey Arun.
Based in Chennai, Arun will oversee the US Commercial Service's efforts in South India, supporting opportunities for US-India trade and business.
The US Commercial Service has offices in Chennai and Bengaluru. PTI RS SS
