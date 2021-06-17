Timely intervention can help lift stay on development works: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday expressed disappointment over delays in development works due to stay orders issued by courts and said timely interventions can help bring such matters to the notice of courts.

Speaking at the inauguration programme of Butibori flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadkari said the work on the flyover had been stalled for some time, as the Bombay High Court had ordered a stay on the construction, and the delay resulted in several accidents at the spot.

Gadkari said he had asked the concerned BJP MLA to intervene in the matter and bring the issue to the notice of the court, following which the stay was lifted.

I feel sad that very often work at accident-prone spots gets stalled due to stay orders from courts. If such things are brought to the notice of courts, then definitely such stay orders will get lifted. Many a times, work gets delayed, people have to face troubles and innocent people lose their lives because of such stay orders, he said.

Gadkari praised MLA Sameer Meghe, who intervened in the matter in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, and the stay order was vacated, paving way for the flyover to be completed. He also spoke about other development projects in Butibori, and informed that he would be adopting the Butibori municipal council.

Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his target is to reduce the number of road accidents and resultant deaths by 50 per cent before 2024 and that efforts are also being made to improve the quality of roads. He also lamented that cooperation from insurance companies with respect to road safety activities is negligible.

He made the remarks while addressing a virtual event organised by industry body Ficci.