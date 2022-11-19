Tata to merge 4 carriers under Air India, considering to scrap Vistara

New Delhi: Tata Group is considering a plan to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said, as the sprawling company prepares to rebuild its faltering aviation empire, Bloomberg

reported.

The Tata Group is also considering to scrap the Vistara brand, which is Singapore Airlines Ltd.'s local affiliate in the South Asian nation, the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private.

Singapore Airlines is evaluating the size of stake it should take in the combined entity, one of the people said. Singapore Airlines said in a statement that "discussions are ongoing between SIA and Tata" and that it had nothing further to add beyond an October 13 exchange filing, which said the talks "seek to deepen the existing partnership between SIA and Tata, and may include a potential integration of Vistara and

Air India."

Air India is gearing up for a revamp under its new owner Tata. The full-service carrier is considering ordering as many as 300 narrow-body jets, a transaction that would be one of the largest orders ever in commercial aviation history.

Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson last month said the airline will triple its fleet of 113 aircraft over five years, with a "significant" increase in both narrow and wide-body aircraft.

Air India is also in discussions to raise at least $1 billion in a funding round that could value the carrier at around $5 billion, other people familiar with the matter said in late September. The airline is planning to add 25 Airbus SE and five Boeing Cmpany. aircraft from lessors, starting in

December.

Tata was selected as the winning bidder for Air India in October last year after beating rival suitors with a $2.4 billion offer.

It also meant Tata had four airline brands — Air India and other full-service carrier Vistara, along with budget carriers Air India Express Ltd. and AirAsia India. Air India earlier this month said it is acquiring AirAsia's local venture and merging it with Air India Express into a single low-cost carrier. That consolidation will likely happen by the end of 2023.