Millennium Post
Home > Business > Tata Steel slips into red; logs Rs 1,228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

Tata Steel slips into red; logs Rs 1,228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

Tata Steel slips into red; logs Rs 1,228 cr net loss in Oct-Dec

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, mainly due to lower sales and impairment provisions for its European operations.

Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,753.07 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its gross sales fell to Rs 34,774 crore in October-December 2019 from Rs 38,086 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses were at Rs 35,849 crore as compared to Rs 35,930 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company also said the consolidated financial results includes provision for impairment in respect of non-current assets within the European operations.

PTI

PTI

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top