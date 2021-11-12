TATA Projects secures 120-km transmission line project in B'desh

MUMBAI: TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has forayed into Bangladesh's T&D sector by securing a 400 KV Double Circuit Transmission Line project valued at approximately Rs 900 crore ($120 million) from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB).



This 120-km length project from Barapukuria to Bogura has been secured on turnkey basis. The project will be executed in 30-months and funding shall be done by EXIM Bank India under Indian Line of Credit. Desh Raj Pathak, Vice President - Projects (Transmission & Distribution), Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to have secured this transmission line project in Bangladesh since it reaffirms our expertise and experience in executing world-class transmission and distribution projects. As reliable and world-class power transmission infrastructure is necessary for a nation's development we are keen to play a role in Bangladesh's progress."

The transmission line shall also result in expansion of high voltage transmission infrastructure in the northern parts of Bangladesh. It will also facilitate 1600 MW power transmission from Power Plant based in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

The entire transmission line will be constructed on Pile Foundation and shall be strung 100 per cent with High Tension Low Sag Conductor. This project is unique since such technologies have not yet been used in Bangladesh's T&D sector.