Taparia Tools commands 70-75% market share in organised sector

Mumbai: In its 50 years of existence, Taparia Tools Ltd (TTL), a Mumbai based hand tools manufacturing company has deployed every known right method to market its products across the country. This was necessary, as it initially had formidable competition, mainly from tool manufactures in the unorganised sector & other Indian companies. TTL today commands almost 70-75 per cent market share in the organised sector. "Marketing a high quality hand tool is quite a task, says CMD of TTL, ina market.

Taparia believes that Hand Tool is an extension of a human hand. Whereas human hand performs many remarkable activities but there comes a limitation e.g. where some nut or a screw has to be tightened, the human hand alone will not be able to do it and there comes the role of a Hand Tool, - Which Means An Extension of a Human Hand.

Quality of "TAPARIA' Brand tools everywhere is well received and appreciated by all. Besides the sale in India 'Taparia' Tools have been exported toa number of countries since inception to U.K., Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, U.S.A., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Panama, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Ethiopia, Kenya, Dubai, Hong Kong, Thailand, Egypt, Australia etc.