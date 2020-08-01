Sumit Deb takes charge as NMDC's CMD

New Delhi: State-run NMDC on Saturday said Sumit Deb has taken over as its Chairman-cum Managing Director. Deb succeeds N. Baijendra Kumar who superannuated from the services of the company on Friday, NMDC said in a statement. "Sumit Deb has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NMDC Limited on 1 August, 2020," the company said. Prior to assuming the role of CMD, NMDC, Deb was Director (Personnel) of the company. Deb is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneshwar. He joined NMDC as General Manager (Commercial) in 2015, later he was then promoted as Executive Director (Personnel & Admin) at NMDC.

