Millennium Post
Home > Business > Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package can be sanctioned: IMF
Business

Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package can be sanctioned: IMF

BY PTI28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT

Colombo: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks with its creditors, including China before it can hope of getting the bailout package sanctioned from the IMF, the Washington-based lender has said.

The island nation of 22 million is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of fuel and other

essentials.

Sri Lanka had a balance of payment crisis. The foreign exchange reserves ran dry and there was nothing they could use to pay for basic necessities and pharmaceuticals and energy, International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Wednesday, while responding to questions on

Twitter Space.

Gourinchas said the IMF is deeply concerned about the economic situation in Sri Lanka and is looking forward to working with the new government headed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"Sri Lanka needs to reach a debt restructuring agreement with creditors, including China before an agreement can be reached between the IMF and the Sri Lankan Government," he explained.

We are deeply concerned about the impact the crisis is having, especially on poor and vulnerable groups. We have seen the reports. We have seen the difficulties they are facing, he added.

Sri Lanka owes China $6.5 billion in financing, including a credit bank swap and development bank loans, according to data from the Institute of International Finance.

Earlier this month, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said it hopes to complete the negotiations with Sri Lanka on a bailout package "as quickly as possible" and the "moment there is a government" in the country.

Last week, Sri Lanka's Parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, as Gotabaya Rajapaksa's successor, who resigned after fleeing to Singapore.

Sri Lanka needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

The country's inflation topped 50 per cent in June after two years of money printing and an attempted float botched with a surrender requirement, which sent the rupee sliding to 360 to the US dollar

from 200.

PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points

Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points

Indias June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC

India's June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC

'Global gold demand in April-June period falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes'

Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY22

Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY22

'Passenger vehicle sales expected to be robust in July'

SBI Card Q1 net profit rises two-fold to `627 cr

SBI Card Q1 net profit rises two-fold to `627 cr

Two VIT students get Rs 1.02 crore salary offer

Two VIT students get Rs 1.02 crore salary offer

US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its second straight drop

US economy shrank 0.9% last quarter, its second straight drop

RBI to hike rates by 0.35-0.50 pc at Aug 5 review: Axis Bank chief economist

RBI to hike rates by 0.35-0.50 pc at Aug 5 review: Axis Bank chief economist

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net rises over 2-fold to `1,036 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net rises over 2-fold to `1,036 crore

Rupee depreciates by 13 paise to close at 79.91 against US dollar

Rupee depreciates by 13 paise to close at 79.91 against US dollar

Engagement of banks

Engagement of banks' board-level management on environment issues inadequate, says RBI

RBI to go for 35 basis points hike in rates at monetary policy meet

'RBI to go for 35 basis points hike in rates at monetary policy meet'

Share it
X
X