Spl session of GST to be convened soon: FM

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said a special session of the GST Council will be held soon to discuss all compensation-related issues.

She also said that the flow of COVID-19 vaccination across the country will be well managed and all states will be taken care of.

"...I have promised to hold a special session, in which we will discuss about, all GST compensation related issues," Sitharaman said.

Speaking to reporters, in response to a question on GST compensation to Karnataka, she said, every state's compensation will be worked out.

Asked about the kind of expenditure budgeted for the compensation, Sitharaman said, "I can't tell you off the cuff.These are amounts which are determined based on the formula which was arrived at last year and that is the basis on which the distribution will start."

Sitharaman today visited Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation-funded 100-oxygenated bed COVID-Care Centre at Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd.(KPCL), Yelahanka campus here.

Asked about shortage of COVID vaccines in the state, the Union Finance Minister said every state gets the allocation as per the intensity of the attack, density of the population and the number of vulnerable populations.

"The central government supplies it (vaccines),well in advance so that they can announce as to how much is being given, seven days prior...this happening every month, it keeps coming," she said, adding that all states will be taken care of. "The flow will be well managed.I wish to assure through the media that all people's interest will be taken care of and everybody will be vaccinated," Sitharaman added.