Special flight fares for armed forces, students, senior citizens on Paytm

New Delhi: India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants Paytm on Tuesday announced special discounted fares for flight bookings for armed forces personnel, students and senior citizens. The discounts will be available for bookings in IndiGo, Go Air, Spicejet, and AirAsia.



To facilitate ease of booking, the discounts are in the range of 15 per cent to 50 per cent and to bring further convenience, students will also be able to avail extra baggage of up to 10 kgs. The fares come at a considerable discount than the normal prices available and will be in addition to the already existing offers being offered by Paytm and banking service providers.

Paytm users can simply search for flight options after entering their details and discover the applicable discount and offer.

Paytm spokesperson said, "Travel ticketing is an important segment for us and we always aim to facilitate ease of booking for our users and also plan their trip more economically. With our airline partners, we are able to do that for users from the armed forces, students and senior citizen"

Paytm App enables users to book flight, inter-city bus and train tickets.