SJVN upscales power generation capacity target to 50K MW by 2040

New Delhi: State-run power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has doubled its target of installed electricity generation capacity to 50,000 MW by 2040.

Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, in a statement said that SJVN has upgraded its Shared Vision to 5,000MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW by 2040.

According to the statement this revision has resulted from addition of multiple projects in its portfolio and an already established repute of successfully operating & implementing Mega Hydro Projects in India & abroad. After hydro, the company has successfully added varied business verticals and forayed into thermal, solar, wind power generation, power transmission and power trading.

Earlier, Vision of 5,000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2025 & 25,000 MW by 2040 was formulated and set out 31st Raising Day of SJVN on 24th May, 2018.

During last three years, business development of the company has gained pace and made rapid strides. Relentless efforts of SJVNites has led to Company Portfolio of more than 16000 MW. Growing portfolio of SJVN has necessitated this upward revision of Shared Vision, Sharma said.