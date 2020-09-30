SJVN targets `2,880 cr capex during FY21

SHIMLA: SJVN Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Power for the year 2020-21. The MoU was signed between S N Sahai, Secretary (Power) and Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN through Video Conferencing.



As per the targets set in MoU, SJVN shall strive to achieve 9680 Million Units of electricity generation during the year under 'Excellent' category. Further, SJVN will have Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) target of Rs. 2880 crore and Turnover target of Rs. 2800 crore along with other targets related to operational efficiency and Project monitoring.

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), S P Bansal , Director(Civil), A K Singh, Director (Finance), and Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical), along with other senior officers from SJVN attended the MoU signing.

During the video conference Nand Lal Sharma apprised Secretary (Power) that with an installed capacity of 2016 MW, SJVN has already paid a dividend of Rs. 864.56 crore to its shareholders for FY 2019-20 against Rs. 844.91 crore paid during previous financial year. He further told that SJVN has bagged two solar projects viz 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project & 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project at tariffs of Rs. 2.80 /Unit. And Rs. 2.73 per unit respectively from Gujarat Urja Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

Nand Lal Sharma also informed that SJVN is implementing Thirteen (13) Hydro Projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal & Bhutan.

In addition to this SJVN is also implementing 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. He further said that SJVN is pursuing Power Projects in India and in neighbouring countries & SJVN is also in talks with Government of Nepal and Government of Arunachal Pradesh to tap hydro potential in their territories.