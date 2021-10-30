Sitharaman meets Singapore, Canada FMs; discusses collaboration

Rome/New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met her counterparts in Singapore and Canada and discussed various issues, including economy, health and opportunities for collaboration.

Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on the sidelines of the G-20 Joint meeting

of Finance and Health Ministers'.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had an engaging discussion with @cafreeland Dy. Prime Minister & Finance Minister of Canada on the sidelines of #G20 Finance & Health Ministers Meeting in #Rome. The Ministers discussed various issues, including economic and health cooperation," a Finance Ministry

tweet said.

In another tweet, the ministry said: "Finance Minister @nsitharaman met @LawrenceWongST Finance Minister of Singapore on the sidelines of #G20 Finance & Health Ministers Meeting in #Rome ahead of #G20RomeSummit.

Noting strong #IndiaSingapore relations, the ministers discussed opportunities for further collaboration".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met GlobalFund Executive Director Peter Sands and appreciated Global Fund's efforts in fighting AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

"Discussions were held on global preparedness for dealing with future health emergencies and sustaining the campaigns against other diseases," the ministry said.

This is the first joint meeting of the G20 Finance and Health Ministers under the Italian G20 Presidency.

The Ministers endorsed the Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Communique towards strengthening global health financing governance ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31.