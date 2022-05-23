SIAM seeks decrease in CNG prices, import duty cut on raw materials
New Delhi: Auto industry body SIAM on Sunday sought a reduction in CNG prices and import duties on certain raw materials for steel and plastic products while welcoming the government's decision to lower the petrol and diesel prices.
"Auto industry welcomes the government's move to lower the prices of petrol and diesel. It will help ease the inflationary pressure and eventually help the common man," the industry body said on Twitter tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others.
Also reduction in import duties for raw material for steel and plastic products and increase in export duties on steel intermediates would hopefully moderate steel prices in the domestic market, it added.
The auto industry also keenly looks forward to similar support on the CNG prices which have seen exponential increase in the last seven months, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) noted. "Support for CNG prices would help the common man, facilitate public transport and will enable a cleaner environment," SIAM said.
Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 a litre on diesel to avoid an increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices.
The government has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel against the backdrop of inflation, the Finance Minister had stated.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Move won't impact states' tax share, Centre will bear entire burden:...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Hooda opposes taking back Pahrawar village land from Gaur Brahmin...22 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM22 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Triple suicide case: Family may have planned it months ago, say police22 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead22 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT