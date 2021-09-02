Shanti Lal Jain assumes charge as CEO and MD of Indian Bank

Mumbai: Indian Bank on Wednesday said Shanti Lal Jain has assumed charge as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO). Jain has been appointed as the MD & CEO for a period of three years, a government notification. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Bank of Baroda since September 2018, a bank release said. Jain started his career in banking by joining erstwhile Allahabad Bank in 1993 in middle management. Mpost

