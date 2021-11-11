Sensex, Nifty slides for 3rd day

Mumbai: Key stock market indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a third straight day on Thursday due to heavy selling in banking, financials and infra stocks following global inflationary concerns and foreign fund outflows.

The equity benchmark Sensex tumbled by 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 59,919.69 points as 24 of its scrips declined. The index had opened lower and later touched a day's low of 59,656.26 points as banking giants SBI and ICICI Bank and HDFC took a beating.

The 50-issue Nifty of the National Stock Exchange declined by 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 17,873.60 points. As many as 41 of its stocks declined.

Beating the market estimates, the US inflation hit a 30-year high level of 6.2 per cent YoY adding fears of an earlier than expected rate hike, while the US bond yields shot higher.

Among Sensex stocks, SBI fell the most by 2.83 per cent. ICICI declined by 1.09 per cent while housing finance major HDFC dropped 1.31 per cent.

Financial stocks Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance and private banks HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank also declined. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and HUL were among major losers.

On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Reliance Industries and TCS advanced.

Sectorally, BSE realty, healthcare, bankex, finance, telecom and auto indices fell up to 2.51 per cent while consumer durables, power, metal, utilities and energy indices rose up to 0.68 per cent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 0.64 per cent. Also, continuous foreign fund outflows subdued traders' sentiments. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were stood as net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 469.50 crore on Wednesday. They have sold equities worth Rs 5,515 crore so far this month.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses rebounded in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red. Major indices in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.63 per cent to $83.16 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated by 18 paise to end at 74.52 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday, as heavy selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.44, then lost further ground to quote 74.59 against the American

currency.