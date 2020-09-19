Sebi extends deadline for public comments till Oct 18

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline till October 18 to submit public comments on the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting in view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting covering environmental, social and governance perspectives will be applicable to top 1,000 listed firms by market capitalisation.

The comments on the proposed format were invited till September 18.

"In view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timelines for seeking public comments to October 18, 2020," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The disclosures recommended in the business responsibility and sustainability report are intended to enable companies to engage more meaningfully with their stakeholders, Sebi had said while issuing the consultation paper. The are also intended to encourage them to go beyond regulatory financial compliance and report on their social and environmental impacts, it added.

Listed entities may adopt the new format on a voluntary basis for the financial year 2020-21. For entities that choose not to adopt the new format, the existing format will apply. However, from the financial year 2021-22, the new format would be mandatory.

In November 2018, the corporate affairs ministry constituted a committee for finalising business responsibility reporting formats for listed and unlisted companies, based on the framework of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBCs).

The National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business were released as NGRBCs in March 2019 after aligning with emerging global concerns, sustainable development goals and United Nations'

guiding principles on business and human rights. Sebi was also part of the committee, and the report was released on August 11, 2020.