SBI Card Q1 net profit rises two-fold to `627 cr
New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 627 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, due to a decline in delinquencies.
The SBI-promoted card issuance company had reported a net profit of Rs 305 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal (2021-22).
Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 3,263 crore against Rs 2,451 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing.
Segment-wise, the interest income in the first quarter increased to Rs 1,387 crore from Rs 1,153 crore a year ago, while income from fees and commission rose to Rs 1,538 crore compared to Rs 1,099 crore.
On the asset quality front, the company's gross non-performing assets declined to 2.24 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 3.91 per cent as of June 30, 2021. Similarly, net NPA slipped to 0.78 per cent from 0.88 per cent a year ago.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Markets rise for 2nd day in row, Sensex jumps over 1000 points28 July 2022 5:12 PM GMT
India's June qtr gold demand up 43% to 170.7 tonnes: WGC28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
'Global gold demand in April-June period falls 8% to 948.4 tonnes'28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Sri Lanka must begin debt restructuring talks before bailout package...28 July 2022 5:11 PM GMT
Mfg sector gets FDI worth $21 bn in FY2228 July 2022 5:10 PM GMT