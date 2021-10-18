Rupee trades almost flat at 75.28 against USD in opening deals

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally lower by 2 paise at 75.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking stronger greenback against key rivals overseas.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a steady note and traded cautiously between a high of 75.26 and a low of 75.29 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 75.26 against the US dollar. Forex market was closed on Friday for Dussehra' holiday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.17 per cent at 94.09.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.07 per cent to USD 85.76 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex was trading higher by 525.54 points or 0.86 per cent at 61,831.49; while the broader NSE Nifty was up 166.55 points or 0.91 per cent at 18,505.10.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.