Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday slipped 1 paisa to close at its all-time low of 78.33 against the US dollar.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.32 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.17.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rose by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, extending gains for a second day on the back of buying in banking, financials and energy stocks in line with firm global trends.

BSE Sensex ended 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 52,727.98, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to 15,699.25.

Meanwhile, Equity investors became richer by over Rs 5 lakh crore in two days of recovery in the stock market amid firm global trends.

Following the recovery in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 5,06,975.56 crore to Rs 2,42,27,901.56 crore in two days.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.13 per cent to $111.29 per barrel.