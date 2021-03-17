Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee opened on a flat note and edged lower by 1 paisa to 72.56 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday amid sluggish trend in the domestic equity market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened almost flat against the US dollar, it was trading at 72.56, just one paisa up over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.55 against the American currency.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 118.41 points lower at 50,245.55, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 46.60 points to 14,863.85.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 91.89.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.07 per cent to USD 68.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,692.31 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.



