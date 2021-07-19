Rubina set to make her big-screen debut

Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik, who is best known for winning the 14th season of the hit TV reality show 'Bigg Boss', is all set to make her big-screen debut with the upcoming film 'Ardh'.

The project marks the directorial debut of music composer and singer Palash Muchhal, who is the brother of Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal.

'Ardh' will also feature popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani and 'Hungama 2' star Rajpal Yadav.

Palash Muchhal took to his 'Instagram' handle and shared a collage of the actors along with the film announcement.

'Ardh' is scheduled to start filming this September.

Before winning 'Bigg Boss' season 14, 33-year-old Rubina Dilaik was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV's 'Choti Bahu' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' (2016) on 'Colors TV'.